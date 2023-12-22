Meridian Single Mom Gets a Helpful Hand Up from Local Painter

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

We know that Olive Garden said it first, but LITE-FM's kind of like the radio version of Olive Garden. When you're here, you're family. That's why when we got Lynn's letter about Robin, we immediately started calling in some favors. When you hear Lynn tell us Robin's story it may sound a bit familiar. That's because we met Robin not long after her husband passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, leaving her to raise the couple's twin daughters who have special needs by herself. Last year, we dropped by to help with some essentials and to let Robin know that she was anything but alone.

So imagine just how surprised we were when we saw Robin's name come past the Christmas Wish desk again this year! Some not so kind elves had egged her house earlier this year and despite her best efforts to scrub the house, the eggs did what eggs do and ruined the paint. She's still trying to get her feet under her and getting the house painted is definitely not in the budget.

Luckily, we've got a good friend Jason Clausen of Clausen's Painting who was excited to help Robin bounce back. He got with the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store on 12th Ave Rd in Nampa to put together a BIG surprise for Robin. He piled into the Treasure Valley Subaru Delivery Sleigh with us to surprise Robin with the news while she was at work!

Click play to hear Lynn tell us about how Robin's navigated this past year and how surprised Robin was to see us again!

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2023 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.

Boise and the Treasure Valley's BIG Christmas Calendar 2023 Check out all the holiday fun you have to look forward to in 2023! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

15 Incredible Things That Must Be On Your Idaho Winter Bucket List From an Elsa inspired ice castle to sipping hot cocoa as you cruise around one of Idaho's most gorgeous lakes, there's no shortage of fun things to do in Idaho this winter! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart