LITE-FM Christmas Wish Helps Emmett Dad Find His Smile Again

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Thanks to the generosity of all of our listeners that opened their hearts and donated to the Christmas Wish fund, we were able to grant some BONUS wishes on Miracle Marathon Day! Nikki nominated her husband Damian for Christmas Wish and told us that about a month ago, he started experiencing some health issues that has kept him from working on a regular basis.

The couple and their daughter moved into their own house this year, but trying to keep up with things that need to be done around the house, fixing their vehicles and covering the essentials has been difficult to do just off of Nikki's paycheck. It's the third year in a row that they haven't been able to provide a Christmas for their daughter in the way that so many parents envision themselves doing.

It's clear that Damian's holiday spirit is lacking, but Nikki loves him a lot and knows that if he could be working to support the family, he absolutely would be. She asked us to put together a Christmas Wish surprise that would put a smile on his face, so that their daughter could see her daddy happy again. At 13, she's having a hard time understanding why her dad doesn't like Christmas anymore.

It was such a heartfelt letter that we knew we had to make it happen! Our delivery elves piled into the Treasure Valley Subaru Delivery sleigh and headed out to Emmett to see if they could find Damian's smile again.

Click play to hear Nikki tells us about her hubby and how confused (in a good way) Damian was when we pulled into the driveway!

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2023 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.

