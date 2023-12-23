Incredible Mom Gets a Christmas Wish Full of Appreciation

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Our last bonus wish of Miracle Marathon Day took us to visit Julian. Her husband, James, nominated for because he developed Afib last and had to have surgery. He was able to keep working, but the hospital bills piled up quickly. Julian quit working to stay home with the couple's two year old twins and four year old, because they couldn't afford daycare anymore. She also had to be there for James when he got home from work because after his surgery, he was still getting lightheaded or just had no energy due to the medications he was on.

To make matters worse, the couple ended up having to spend a few thousand dollars trying to fix their car. Every time it felt like they were taking a step forward, something set them back two steps. Julian's been the rock of the family, but James knows that she was feeling a little down about not being able to go all out for their kids for Christmas. He asked us to put together a surprise that would let her know how much he appreciated everything she's done for him and their family.

We were happy to do it! Our delivery elves piled into the Treasure Valley Subaru Delivery sleigh and headed out to surprise Julian while she was home with the kids.

Click play to hear James tell us about his amazing wife and how touched Julian was by his nomination.

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2023 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.

