Nampa Post Office Delivers Joy to Family Navigating Serious Health Challenges

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

We had a little help putting together Wish #5 on Miracle Marathon Day. Our friends at the Nampa Post Office stepped up to adopt Holly, Aaron and their kids. Shannon wrote to us and told us that things have been difficult for the family in part to some medical challenges they're facing.

Aaron had been the provider for his wife and five kids, but began experiencing some neurological issues making walking difficult and sometimes, he'll lose feeling in one side of his body. He hasn't been able to work and will be tested for MS after the holidays.

The couple also found out that one of their kids has a growth disorder that will require hormone therapy. Another one of the kids deals with autoimmune issues, sometimes needing to go to the hospital due to swollen joints. .

As you can imagine, bills are piling up. Holly went from being a stay-at-home mom to working at Albertsons whenever she could to try and catch her family's finances up. She's also baking and sewing as a side hustle to make sure there's at least one gift under the tree for each child this year. She's really the glue that holds the family together.

The Nampa Post Office knows something about hard work. This is their busiest time of the year, but still found the time to get together and put together a big Christmas Wish surprise for Holly! They jumped in the Treasure Valley Subaru Delivery sleigh with our elves and went to surprise her.

Click play to hear Shannon tell us about how Holly has handled this difficult year with such grace and how overwhelmed she was when we showed up in her yard!

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2023 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.

