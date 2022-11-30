LITE-FM Brings Christmas Surprise to a Hard Working Single Mom of 2

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Have you ever had a conversation with a co-worker that stopped you in your tracks and made you think "I had no idea they were going through this?" That's the sort of conversation Elizabeth had with Alyssa, one of the receptionists at her office.

After spending some time with one of the office's newest hires, Elizabeth discovered that her new co-worker was a single mom of four-year-old and five-month-old daughters. The child support that she's receiving is barely enough to pay for a meal for her oldest daughter.

She recently went back to work full-time so she can provide a better life for her girls. The majority of her paycheck immediately goes to childcare and rent, leaving very little behind for other bills and expenses, let alone Christmas gifts for her kids.

Elizabeth is inspired by Alyssa's resilience and desire to be the best mom she can be. She reached out to us to help let Alyssa know that people see how hard she's working and make the holidays less stressful for her.

We love helping someone get back on their feet, so Brittiany, our Chief Delivery Elf loaded up the Treasure Valley Subaru delivery sleigh and went to surprise Alyssa at work!

Click play below to hear Elizabeth tell us about that conversation these two women had and how stunned Alyssa was when we showed up in their lobby!

