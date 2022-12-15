LITE-FM’s Elves Deliver Special Christmas Miracle to Meridian Single Mom

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

This is one of those wishes that is hard to keep a secret. We've had a team of elves working on this Christmas Wish since the end of November! LeAnn wrote to us about her fantastic co-worker, Kelly. They work at LINC, an Idaho organization dedicated to helping disabled Idahoans connect with the resources they need to live, work and participate in our communities independently.



Not long ago, Kelly came to LeAnn and broke down about what she was going through outside of the workplace. Kelly's vehicle broke down before Thanksgiving and it was devastating. Kelly's a single mom who not only needs the vehicle to do her job, but to make sure she can do things like grocery shop for her son and take him to school so he's not walking in the dark. She ended up spending money that as meant to be for groceries on car parts and was leaning on friends to help install them and get the car fixed.

LeAnn knew that there wasn't money for Thanksgiving Dinner so the team at LINC came together and made a Thanksgiving box for Kelly. They knew she'd need even more support as Christmas approached and that's when she reached out to us.

Christian Brothers Automotive in Meridian, who you may remember from when they fixed Ken's handicap-accessible van during Christmas Wish 2021, reached out to us and said they'd love to fix another car this year. With a little help from the LINC team, Rich had Kelly's car towed and they did a diagnostic work-up on the vehicle.

Unfortunately, it was bad news. The car needed a whole new engine and Rich knew it was something they'd have a tough time pulling off before Christmas. That's where Dixie, an absolute angel, enters the story. Christian Brothers was working on her Subaru, but while they had it she ended up buying another vehicle.

She and her wife, Pat, told Rich that when the work was done, they'd love to donate the car to someone who really needed it and we all got connected to put together this incredible surprise for Kelly!

Seeing her reaction is so much better than us putting what happened into words, so go ahead and check out the video of this surprise!

