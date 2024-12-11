Christmas Wish Makes Mountain Home Mom’s First Year in New Home Brighter

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Our eighth wish of the year took us out to Mountain Home where our elf, Tami, raved someone who works with their squadron. Tami's in the military and Jennifer's a civilian who works with the squadron. She's been known to go above and beyond any time she can, often volunteering her time not just for the squadron, but veterans as well.

Jen and her son went through a big life change this year when they moved into their own home. As you can imagine, the move was expensive and since it's really the first time they've had a place of their own, Jen's been trying to collect everything they need. Between purchasing furniture and other home goods, connection fees and deposits, there isn't a lot left over for Christmas.

Tami says that Jen's always thinking about others before she thinks of herself and asked if we could bring a little hand up to someone who adds so much joy to the lives of their squadron. We said absolutely! Andy gassed up the Treasure Valley Subaru delivery sleigh and headed to Mountain Home.

Click play to hear Tami tell us about Jen and how surprised Jen was to get some visitors at her new home.

