Christmas Wish Brightens the Holidays for Young Meridian Woman

We can't think of a more heart waring way to start Week #2 of Christmas Wish! A few years ago, Julia wrote us a letter about her mom, Tessa. At the time, Tessa was taking care of her three teenage daughters and two young nieces while working a full time job. Supporting a large family on one income was tough to do. Julia, who has Cerebral Palsy, was also experiencing a lot of health challenges and which added to Tessa's worries. It was one of the most heartwarming Wishes we delivered in 2021.

Flash forward to 2024. Julia is now living in her own apartment thanks to being about to have access to 24-hour care. Having that independence has been huge for Julia, but she suffered a really scary medical accident earlier this year. While having her internal medication pump refilled, the doctors missed and accidentally put the medication directly into her abdomen. As a result, she ended up in the ICU on life support and was in a coma for two days.

Tessa said her daughter's resilient and was able to bounce back physically. However, healing mentally from that incident has been tough. Christmas is Julia's favorite time of the year, so Tessa was hoping she could count on our elves to deliver her oldest daughter a little light after such a scary ordeal. We remember how sweet Julia was when she played elf three years ago, so we were happy to do it!

Click play to hear Tessa tell us about Julia's accident and how stunned Julia was to see us again!

