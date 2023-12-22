Local Company Helps Caldwell Couple Get Back on Their Feet After Horrible Accident

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Miracle Marathon Day Wish #3 caught us by surprise. It was a name we recognized, but we had no idea that Shawna and her husband had been dealing with so much. Angela told us that Chad's landscaping business had really struggled this year, making finances tough for the family, which had opened their home to another family member. Shawna's little sister died in an accident so she and Chad didn't think twice about taking their teenage niece in to live with their four kids.

Then another tragedy happened to the family. Shawna and Chad were driving home from Boise to Caldwell when they were hit by a drunk driver on the freeway. Her truck was totaled and the couple sustained some serious injuries that they're still trying to bounce back from. Even though things have been tough for the family, Shawna always have a smile on her face and is willing to help others. In fact, Shawna's OWN office was involved in putting together a Christmas Wish that you'll hear deeper into Miracle Marathon Day.

Our friend Emma at Ardurra asked if her co-workers could pitch in and put together a surprise that could turn things around for Shawna's family and set them on a happier path going into 2024. We were so excited to have them back as elves again this year! We gathered the goodies they brought for the couple and piled into the Treasure Valley Subaru delivery sleigh to deliver the good news!

Click play to hear Angela tell us about her best friend and how stunned Shawna was to be on the receiving end of a Christmas Wish!

