Hardworking Dad Gets a Hand Up from LITE-FM Christmas Wish

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Miracle Marathon Day Wish #2 took us to meet the friend everyone wishes they had! We talked to several of Kristopher's friends and they all said the same thing: "He's the most incredible man we've ever met."

Kris and his wife have six incredible boys and he works from sun up to sun down to make sure that he can provide for his family. He's working at least four jobs to make ends meet, but still ended up losing a car this year. He's a positive person who will just keep trying to go through it with a smile on his face, but his friends know that this year Kris could use a little hand up this Christmas season.

Kris is the type of dad and hard worker that we really admire, so we shared his story with our friend Kim at BPA Health. Their office came together to surprise Kris, his boys and his wife with a Christmas they'll never forget!

Click play to hear Hillary tell us about how much everyone that know Kris loves him and how surprised he was when we showed in the Treasure Valley Subaru delivery sleigh to put a bunch of gifts under his tree.

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2023 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.

