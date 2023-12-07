College Bound Caldwell Mom Receives Unexpected Christmas Wish Surprise

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Looking back on your high school years, how close were you to a 4.0 GPA? It's a streak that you'd kept up through junior high but then you took a foreign language or trigonometry entered your life. Being a straight-A student requires a lot of focus and a lot of time. Imagine trying to pull it off while caring for another human.

Ellie wrote to us about her daughter, Alyssa, who has a two-year-old son and has handled motherhood and school with impressive balance and grace. She's managed to keep a 4.0 GPA and has acceptance letters from four different colleges. Ellie and her husband have pitched in as much as they can, but he lost his job and they're not able to help Alyssa and their grandson the Christmas they think the young family deserves.

She asked us to step in and help put together a Christmas Wish surprise that would help Alyssa not just with essentials for her son, but to show her how proud she is of the hard work that she does at school and at home caring for her little boy.

We said let's make it happen and sent our delivery elves out in the Treasure Valley Subaru delivery sleigh to surprise Alyssa when she got home from school.

Click play to listen to Ellie tell us about her amazing daughter and Alyssa's reaction when we showed up with a little help to make the holidays more fun for her and her son.

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2023 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.

Boise and the Treasure Valley's BIG Christmas Calendar 2023 Check out all the holiday fun you have to look forward to in 2023! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

15 Incredible Things That Must Be On Your Idaho Winter Bucket List From an Elsa inspired ice castle to sipping hot cocoa as you cruise around one of Idaho's most gorgeous lakes, there's no shortage of fun things to do in Idaho this winter! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart