LITE-FM Delivers Hope to Loving Parents Battling Unexpected Health Struggles

If you've ever experienced one, you know that a medical emergency can turn your entire world upside down. Your normal routine goes at the window. Your world suddenly becomes a series of doctors visits and medical bills. You become dependent on those closest to you. Karen hoped that her co-worker, Stephanie, would only have to go through that once.

Earlier this year, Stephanie's husband spent time in the ICU when a rare virus led to a traumatic brain injury. He struggled with his memory and wasn't able to work. Stephanie was there by his side the entire time. Just when he was well enough for her to go back to work, she suffered a stroke and ended up having emergency surgery herself.

She hasn't been able to go back to work as a paraprofessional in a special education classroom at Meridian High. With both parents out of work, money has become very tight at Stephanie's house. Karen asked us if we could pitch in to help Stephanie and her husband cover some of the essentials and help the couple provide a special Christmas for their two kids.

We said absolutely! Our delivery elves piled into the Treasure Valley Subaru Delivery sleigh and headed out to surprise Stephanie and her husband.

Click play below to hear Karen tell us how special Stephanie is to her family and students and how Stephanie reacted when we showed up with a team of elves in her yard!

