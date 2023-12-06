LITE-FM Brings Joy to a Young Widow’s Christmas Season

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

All of us should be so lucky to have a co-worker that makes everyone else want to be a better person. That's how Sabrina felt about her co-worker of at least five years, Chris. He was the type of person who really cared about his co-workers as people. He knew your kid's and spouses names, what teams you cheered for and what you were into outside of work. That's why the entire company was crushed when he passed away unexpectedly in October.

While her work family was grieving, she found her mind wandering to Brittany, Chris's widow. Brittany had already experienced the loss of her mom earlier in the year. To lose the love of her life and become a single mom with no warning? It broke Sabrina's heart and asked if there was something we could do to add a little light in joy into the first Christmas that Brittany would be spending without two people who were very important to her.

While we know that nothing we could do will be the same as the memories that Brittany and her daughters would build with Chris, we put something together to make her smile. Our delivery elves, including some friends from Pioneer Federal Credit Union, piled into the Treasure Valley Subaru delivery sleigh to deliver the good news.

Click play below to hear Sabrina tell us how Chris and Brittany touched her life and how surprised Brittany was when she found out who put us up to the surprise!

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2023 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.

Boise and the Treasure Valley's BIG Christmas Calendar 2023 Check out all the holiday fun you have to look forward to in 2023! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

15 Incredible Things That Must Be On Your Idaho Winter Bucket List From an Elsa inspired ice castle to sipping hot cocoa as you cruise around one of Idaho's most gorgeous lakes, there's no shortage of fun things to do in Idaho this winter! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart