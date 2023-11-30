Resilient Mother Gets a Joyful Christmas Wish Surprise

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Niki loves her mom Sharon so much and tells us that she's endured so much throughout her life, dating back to when she was a toddler. When she was 13 months old, she was in a terrible car accident that changed that altered the way the right side of her body grew. As an adult, she had spinal surgery after suffering a broken neck and still lives with some health challenges afterward.

Sharon is elderly and disabled but has the company of her youngest daughter who lives with her. The two live in a home that has some quirky, weird things going on. Smells that were chemically masked to sell them the home. Flooring that needs fixed. Funky faucets that don't work. Even though the two of them have lived in the home for almost a decade, it still doesn't feel like "home."

Niki knows Sharon has a huge heart and would do anything for anyone if she was physically and financially able to and that's why it crushes her to see her mom down when life just throws one thing after another at her. She hoped we could put together a surprise that would make Sharon's life a little more cheerful and joyous and put a smile on her face as we head into the holidays.

We knew this was a Christmas Wish that we wanted to do! So we piled our elves into the Treasure Valley Subaru delivery sleigh and sent them on their way to surprise Sharon and Niki's little sister!

Click play below to hear Niki tell us about her mom and how touched Sharon was by this small token of gratitude and love.

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2023 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.

