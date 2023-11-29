Warrior Grandma Receives a Big LITE-FM Christmas Wish Surprise

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

We always love getting to scheme with someone who's been a member of the LITE-FM family for quite some time. Deb's voice may sound familiar because we LOVE it when she calls the morning show, but today she wasn't calling for concert tickets or Wahooz passes. She got a hold of us because her friend Carrie shared with her how worried she is that she won't be able to provide Christmas for her family this year.

Carrie's a grandma of six beautiful grandchildren and all of them live with her. One of those granddaughters is also Deb's granddaughter, so she's watched the absolutely beautiful job Carrie's done caring for the family. Unfortunately, that became more challenging for Carrie to do when she was diagnosed with cancer earlier this summer. Her chemo treatments are almost over, but surgery and radiation are probably right around the corner.

With medical bills piling up, it was the wrong time for something to break at the house. Her furnace died just as the temperatures started to drop, so most of the money set aside for the holidays had to go to installing a new one to keep the family warm.

Deb asked if there was any way we could help let Carrie know that through this exceptionally challenging time, people around her love and care about her. We said absolutely! Our delivery elves, Holly and Mike, piled into the Treasure Valley Subaru delivery sleigh and went to surprise her at work!

Click play below to hear Deb tell us about Carrie and what happened when we knocked on her door!

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2023 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.

