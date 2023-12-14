Boise Woman Receives an Unimaginable Christmas Wish Surprise

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Thursday's Christmas Wish was one that we had been looking forward to for DAYS! Courtney doesn't listen to the radio at all. Her sister, Farrah? That's a different story. She's one of those bubbly voices you hear between our feel good Christmas songs every now and then, so when Christmas Wish season kicked off she wrote us letter about Courtney.

Things for Courtney and her husband have been extremely difficult over the last few years. Both she and her husband have some under lying health issues that require frequent doctors visits. Getting to those have proven to be a challenge, because the couple's vehicle broke down a few years ago. Courtney was able to find a full time work from home job and had been saving to get the car fixed.

Unfortunately, they received a citation for having it parked on the street for too long and were given 48 hours to have it moved. They had no where to move it to and without the funds to fix it, they had to have it towed and sold for parts. For three years, they've had to rely on Uber, family and other forms of transportations to get to appointments and run errands like going to the grocery store or pharmacy.

Flash forward to this year? Even though she and her husband were in no position to bring more people into their small apartment, Courtney refused to let her brother and his kids become homeless when they couldn't afford the home they were living in when the rent skyrocketed. She invited them to stay at her place.

It was an incredibly selfless gesture and one that inspired her sister so much that she asked us to help alleviate some of the burden her sister was carrying on her shoulders. She thought that helping the couple find a new vehicle was unimaginable, but when you've got Rob from Treasure Valley Subaru on the Christmas Wish team? Nothing's impossible. Needless to say...this Christmas Wish surprise was one that we couldn't fit in the living room!

Click play to listen to hear Farrah tell us about her incredible sister and how absolutely stunned Courtney was when we showed up with our delivery elves!

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2023 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.

