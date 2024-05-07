See Boise’s Most-Played Pop Song From the Year You Graduated High School

If you were a ‘90s kid, you remember a handful of songs that went on to become graduation anthems. Of course, you were in elementary school when they came out. Even though you wouldn’t graduate for another 8-12 years, you still got emotionally attached to them.

Boyz II Men’s “End of the Road” and “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.” 10,000 Maniacs “These Are the Days.” The Pretenders’ “I’ll Stand By You.” Sarah McLachlan’s “I Will Remember You.” Eagle-Eye Cherry’s “Save Tonight.” Semisonic’s “Closing Time.” We could go on. Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life.)” Baz Luhrmann’s slightly bizarre, but totally memorable “Everybody’s Free (To Wear Sunscreen.)” We could go on...

Technically Vitamin C’s “Graduation (Friends Forever)” is an early 2000’s song, but you get the picture. That era was full of songs that would bring you to tears at the very thought of growing up, leaving home and losing contact with your childhood best friend. You had a strong connection with the songs even though they weren’t the songs being played on the radio when YOU graduated.

KEEP READING: What Happened to Some of Boise's Most Popular TV Anchors?

This isn’t a list of the greatest pop graduation songs (2016’s a really bad example, the officer who taught your D.A.R.E. program would be very disappointed with you.) It’s more of a list of the songs that were always playing in the background and on the radio in Boise while you built memories during your last year in high school.

Get our free mobile app

Our research goes back to 2001, the first year of data that Mediabase, a music industry service that tracks every song played on more than 1,800 radio stations, has available for Boise. We went through the year end charts for the city’s biggest pop stations to find out which songs played the most each year from 2001 to 2019.

Talk about a walk down memory lane! Some of the stations you know today didn’t exist in 2001. Other stations you grew up with flipped to a different format and don't exist anymore. Do you think you remember which song Boise radio stations played the most during your graduation year? Keep reading to see if you were right!

See Boise's Most-Played Pop Song From the Year You Graduated High School We used Mediabase, a music industry website that tracks real time playlists of over 1,800 radio stations to figure out which pop songs played on Boise radio the most from 2001 to 2019!

We looked at data from local stations, past and present, that played Top 40, Rhythmic Top 40, Hot Adult Contemporary or Adult Contemporary formats to determine our list.

If you want to sing along, just click the name of the song! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

KEEP READING: 25 Hilariously Ridiculous Reviews of High Schools In and Around Boise Typically, you cruise Google reviews for recommendations when for things like restaurants or where to stay on vacation but they'll accept reviews for just about anything! That includes the high schools many of us went to. Check out some of the funniest ones we found. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart