Co-Worker Makes a Boise Single Mom’s Christmas Brighter With One Simple Wish

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Being a single mom if a tough job. It unlocks super powers you don't realize you have until you're in a position where you have to make sure your housing payments are made, food is on the table, there's gas in your tank and your kids our clothed and secure. In today's economy, that often means working multiple jobs to make ends meet.

Branden know that's what his co-worker, Vivien, is going through right now. She's got two kids and one of her three jobs is working as a paraprofessional in the Special Education in one of our local schools. It's very rewarding, but challenging too. She mentioned in passing that she'd love to get an artificial Christmas tree to enjoy with her son and daughter but it's just not in the budget.

That was Branden's only wish for Vivien, to help her get that Christmas tree, so that she had a reason to smile when she walks in and sees it at the end of a long day. But you know us. We don't do anything small! So we piled our elves into the Treasure Valley Subaru Delivery Sleigh to surprise Vivien with a little more!

Click play to listen to Branden tell us about the hard work Vivien's family is putting in for her family and how surprised she was when she found out there were elves in the front yard and the backyard.

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2023 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.

