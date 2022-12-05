LITE-FM Brings Amazing Christmas Surprise to Caldwell Mom Recovering From Scary Accident

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

When we checked in with our newest Christmas Wish elf, Nina, she could barely get through her sister's story without getting choked up. Earlier this year, things were going Rocio's way. The single mom had a good job that she could support her girls with. The family just moved into a new apartment. Things were really good.

Then tragedy struck. One morning, Rocio was walking her girls to the bus stop when she was struck by a speeding SUV. The accident fractured her femur, leading to surgery where they put a rod in her leg. She spent a week in the trauma center, followed by two more weeks at a physical rehabilitation hospital. She's been through countless hours of physical therapy to learn how to walk again and is eager to find a new job because she lost hers while she was recovering.

Finding the right one is proving to be a challenge because she still can't be on her feet long. 2022's been a challenge, but she's determined to move forward after the accident. Nina knows that the bills have been piling up. Family members have helped out where they could, but Rocio's an independent woman who doesn't ask for help. Nina knows that Christmas is weighing heaving on her mind and heart and asked us if we could put something together for Rocio to help make the holidays a little easier as she literally gets back on her feet.

It was such a sweet request and a reminder that all of us are just one tragedy away from needing a little support from the community, so we wanted to make it happen. Our Chief Delivery Elf, Brittiany, loaded up the Treasure Valley Subaru Delivery Sleigh and headed to Caldwell to make it happen.

Click play below to hear Nina tell us about her sister's accident and Rocio's reaction when she figured out what her sister put us up to!

A Christmas Wish for Rocio - Part 1

A Christmas Wish for Rocio - Part 2

