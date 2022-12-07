LITE-FM Delivers Christmas Hope to Recently Widowed Meridian Mom of 4

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Kimberly's letter about her friend Robin broke our hearts. Robin recently had to step into the role of "single mom." Her husband had been courageously battling cancer, but ultimately lost the fight and passed away in March.

Robin has four kids. Her oldest son already graduated from college, her middle son is going to school for nursing with the goal of becoming a nurse practitioner and her twin girls who have special needs are wrapping up their senior year. She's got a lot on her plate while still grieving the loss of her husband.

Brittiany Graham, Townsquare Media Brittiany Graham, Townsquare Media loading...

Kimberly knows that this family that's experienced so much loss this year could use some support paying for the essentials and a chance to build some happy memories during this first difficult Christmas without Dad. Robin's trying to make all of that happen on a teacher's salary and it hasn't been easy.

We were happy to step in, deliver a little something to give her a reason to smile during the holidays and let her know that a lot of people are there for her during this tough season she's in right now. Her friends had to trick her into staying home, while our Chief Delivery Elf, Brittiany, headed her way in the Treasure Valley Subaru Delivery Sleigh.

Click play to hear Kimberly tell us Robin's story and hear Robin's reaction when something she'd been hearing on the radio every day happened to her.

A Christmas Wish for Robin - Pt 1

A Christmas Wish for Robin - Pt 2

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2022 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to make a donation, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.

KEEP READING: Boise and the Treasure Valley's BIG Christmas Calendar 2022 Many events are returning for the first time since 2019! Check out all the holiday fun you have to look forward to in 2022!

7 Dazzling Idaho Public Christmas Lights Displays You Can't Miss In 2022 From Boise to Lewiston to Twin Falls, there's no shortage of incredible Christmas lights to brighten up your holiday season! We know there will be hundreds of incredible home displays going up over the next few weeks, but these are 7 really over the top displays that you can look forward to walking, driving or floating thru this year!