Incredible LITE-FM Christmas Wish Helps Caldwell Mom Start Fresh

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Jessica wrote to us about her co-worker, Raven, who's going through some major life transitions. She's going through a divorce. She moved into a new apartment just days ago. She's got car problems, where fixing the car will cost more than the car is worth. Even with all of that on her plate, she comes into work with a smile on her face.

She even stepped up to help take care of a co-worker's two children while their mother was in the hospital for several months. Whether that meant going to their home or having them stay the night with her three children, she was the reason they got up and ready for school every day. It was a lot of responsibility to take on with what she had going on in her own life, but she did it selflessly and with grace.

attachment-christmas_wish_slider1 loading...

Jessica and Raven had a conversation where Raven revealed that it took just about everything she had in order to secure her new apartment and she didn't have a clue how she was going to put together a Christmas for her kids.

Jessica reached out to us to see if we could help Raven get a little footing this year and maybe include a gift to help her settle into her new home. We were happy to do exactly that, so we loaded up Brittiany in the Treasure Valley Subaru Delivery Sleigh and sent her to surprise Raven.

Click play to hear Jessica tell us about her amazing co-worker and hear Raven's reaction when we showed up.

A Christmas Wish for Raven - Pt 1

A Christmas Wish for Raven - Pt 2

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2022 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to make a donation, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.

KEEP READING: Boise and the Treasure Valley's BIG Christmas Calendar 2022 Many events are returning for the first time since 2019! Check out all the holiday fun you have to look forward to in 2022!

7 Dazzling Idaho Public Christmas Lights Displays You Can't Miss In 2022 From Boise to Lewiston to Twin Falls, there's no shortage of incredible Christmas lights to brighten up your holiday season! We know there will be hundreds of incredible home displays going up over the next few weeks, but these are 7 really over the top displays that you can look forward to walking, driving or floating thru this year!