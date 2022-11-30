LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

When you get several nominations for the same person, you know that they're a pretty special individual. As we talked to all of the elves that nominated Josh and his wife, Grace, it was clear that he is someone pretty special in the Nampa community.

Josh has been a leader in the Youth Ministry program at Christian Faith Center in Nampa for years. The opportunity has given him the opportunity to touch the lives of hundreds of teenagers in our area and his passion is helping Nampa's youth.

Unfortunately, Josh received a diagnosis that's forcing him to slow down and step back from a lot of things. Earlier this year, he was taken into emergency surgery and was recovering at a separate hospital while his wife was in labor with the couple's third child.

A few days later, the family received a difficult diagnosis for the 28-year-old dad. They know that through their faith in God, they will get through this as a family but their closest friends and family members know that it's not going to be easy. They asked us to put together a Christmas Wish that would ease some of the burdens on the family faces as Josh gears up for his treatments.

We were honored to be the ones to do so. Brittiany, our Chief Delivery Elf loaded up the Treasure Valley Subaru delivery sleigh and went to surprise Grace at home.

Click play below to hear Josh's sister-in-law tell us what the family is up against and the surprise we dropped off for them.

