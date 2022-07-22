Win Canyon County Festival of Trees Tickets from 107.9 LITE-FM!

Canyon County Festival of Trees is proud to announce the return of an in-person holiday celebration November 25-26! We want you to break out your best ugly sweater and be there to experience all the Christmas magic!

The event isn't just one of the most beloved holiday traditions in the Treasure Valley, it's also one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Nampa and Caldwell Meals on Wheels programs. Right now, they need support, more now than ever, to help make sure that no senior in our area goes hunry. According to Julie Warwick, Caldwell Meals on Wheels Coordinator, the need in Caldwell alone has gone up by 30 percent.

That's what makes this event so special! By supporting it, you get to build Christmas memories with your family while paying it forward and making the lives of seniors a little brighter not just during the holidays, but year round.

In addition to the festival, the "Breakfast With Santa" and "Cocktails and Canvas" events will also return this year. Those tickets are limited and aren't on sale quite yet, so if you're interested in attending one of them click HERE and bookmark the Canyon County Festival of Trees website to have handy when they do! (Fees for those event are not included in your admission tickets. They're additional special events.)

As Boise and the Treasure Valley's Official Christmas Music Station, we are so excited to welcome back another wonderful Christmas tradition! We don't want to wait until November to celebrate. We want to get you your tickets now, so we're stuffing your stocking with "family passes" to the Canyon County Festival of Tress Festival for Christmas in July! Family passes are good for up to six visitors.

We'll be giving them away at 9:10, 11:10, 1:10 and 3:10, July 25-29, but LITE-FM app users have a chance to win them this weekend! First, make sure you have the 107.9 LITE-FM app downloaded on your phone.

Then, just fill out the form below. It's really that easy!

The contest will close on Sunday, July 24 at 11:59 p.m.

