When we posted this silly "C'mon do something..." meme the day after Halloween, we had no idea that it would rack up so make likes and comments on social media!

What followed was days of e-mails and app messages begging me, Marco and Jen Austin to tell you when the Christmas music would start in 2024. We're terrible at keeping secrets, so it was really difficult to say "soon" with a straight face. The truth is, we've been putting the finishing touches on this year's Christmas music for weeks.

Now, the moment you've waited for is finally here! Continuous Christmas favorites are back on Boise and the Treasure Valley's Official Christmas Music Station. Yes, that means we've flipped the switch and will play 24/7 Christmas Music through Christmas Day on 107.9 and on the LITE-FM app. If you have a smart speaker, you can ask it to play 107.9 LITE-FM and listen there too!

Social media's been awfully heavy the last few days, so we want to be the one place you can come escape the noise and wrap yourselves in the love, hope and joy that Christmas music delivers each year.

We know for some of you, this might seem too early and we respect that. We'll be here waiting for you on Black Friday, December 1 or whenever you're ready to put on your jingle bells!

For those of you who've been waiting for this moment, let's celebrate today! We're giving away stockings stuffed with incredible prizes every hour throughout he workday. Check out the list below to see what you can win today. And don't worry, we WILL still be playing Loot Locker, too!

