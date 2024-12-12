TSA Issues 3 Holiday Travel Warnings For Everyone Flying Out of Idaho

Whether it’s celebrating the holidays with friends and family afar or flying to the Fiesta Bowl to cheer on the Broncos, an estimated 700,000 Idahoans will be traveling over during the holidays this year.

That AAA prediction includes anyone traveling more than 50 miles from home December 21-January 1. Nationwide, a record 7.9 million Americans will get to their destinations by plane which means that if you’re flying.

That’s why we’re not surprised that the Transportation Security Administration is already issuing a few warnings to travelers to make their holiday trips go as smoothly as possible. If you decide to not take their advice, there’s a good chance that you may miss your flight.

Warning 1:

If you’re taking an extended trip and have decided to check your bag, it's important to make sure that these items are NOT in your bag before you drop it off with your airline.

Warning 2:

In addition to the items listed below, the TSA wants to remind you that certain Christmas foods and gifts are not permitted to go through the security gate in your carry-on if they’re bigger than the allowable 3.4 ounces. They specifically mention snowglobes, bottles of wine, eggnog, champagne, maple syrup and preserves. However, those items are permitted to fly in your checked luggage.

Warning 3:

Finally, they’re asking to reconsider wrapping gifts before you reach your destination. Federal Security Director, Gerald Spero, explains that if a wrapped gift triggers one of their alarms, TSA agents have no choice but to unwrap the item to take a closer look. He suggests that if you absolutely must fly with gift wrapped gifts that you use a gift bag or an unwrapped gift box so that officers don’t destroy your wrapping.

Boise Airport Travel Tip: If you can manage to get into the security line all the way to the left where they have larger bins for your items, you WILL NOT have to remove your electronics and liquids from your bag. You’ll just have to toss your shoes, belt and jacket into that same bin. A few months ago, we zipped through TSA security in about three minutes without having to fish out our laptop and USB Microphone.