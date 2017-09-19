107.9 LITE FM is Now Available on Amazon Alexa-Enabled Devices

It's finally here! 107.9 LITE FM is now available on Amazon devices with Alexa. Now, you can listen to your favorite music, hear your beloved DJ's like Michelle in the Morning, and tune in for all of our exclusive contests! Plus you'll have access to the news, traffic, and weather that you depend on is available anytime on your Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, or any other Alexa-enabled device.

Setting up 107.9 LITE FM on your device is easy. Just say, “Alexa, play One oh Seven Point Nine Lite FM.”

Don't own an Amazon device? Want to learn more about Alexa? Find out everything you need to know from Amazon.com.

Having technical difficulties? Need assistance getting started? Click here for a step-by-step guide to setting up your Echo device and enabling new skills via the Alexa app.

Still having trouble? We're happy to help. Send us an email at: Boise.Digital@TownsquareMedia.com