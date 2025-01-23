Check Out These Wild “Now and Then” Photos of Boise Area Fast Food Restaurants

How many times have you thought back to your childhood and thought to yourself, “they just don’t make them like they used to?”

As ‘90s kids we have so many memories tied to fast food restaurants. If you’re in the same demographic or raised a ‘90s kid, you can probably still picture the exact McDonald’s that you went back to over and over again trying to collect all of the Teenie Beanie Babies.

Chances are, you can clearly see the iconic red cups, stained glass lamps and sit-down Frogger machine at the Pizza Hut your family went to once you filled up your “Book It” badge. You always looked forward to pizza night, but something about that personal pan pizza just tasted so much better when you sat down to have it at the restaurant.

Fast food restaurants had so much more personality back in the day! Today? Many of them feel sterile and void of that personality that we remember so fondly. You walk in and instead of going to the counter, you’re greeted by rows of kiosks to place your order.

McDonald's Reports Second Quarter Earnings and Record Sales Reflecting Revitalization Progress Justin Sullivan, Getty Images loading...

While those kiosks are saving the company money by replacing the need for multiple cashiers, we don’t think they’re saving anytime. It definitely takes us longer to click through the menus at McDonald’s to make our selections than just saying “Filet O’Fish and a large Hi-C, please.”

Once vibrant fast food restaurants in the Treasure Valley aren’t what they used to be and we’ve got the Google Maps pictures to prove it! Take a look at how much has changed since their street view car rolled through the Treasure Valley for the first time in 2007.

BTW, we DO want to give a shout out to the Caldwell McDonald’s on Cleveland Boulevard. We hung out there for a bit before the Caldwell Night Light parade in December. They still have an indoor obstacle course for the kids and there was a birthday party in that area during our visit. It warmed our hearts. Please, don’t ever get rid of it!

Then and Now: Surprising Fast Food Restaurant Remodels in Boise We understand that brands are always evolving! Heck, we've had some positive logo changes over the years ourselves! That doesn't make us miss these nostalgic looks any less! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart