The 10 Cheapest Places to Live in Idaho in 2022 Revealed

For a little while, Idaho topped the list of the most popular states to move to. According to one report, the interest in moving to Idaho is starting to wane.

In September, Move Buddha published an Idaho-focused report showing that the inflow traffic to Idaho has dropped by 61.6%, the largest drop in the entire country. When you dig into their “moving trends,” you’ll discover that there are now 18 other states that people rather move to before settling for a move to Idaho.

We can’t help but wonder if that’s because more people are realizing that Idaho isn’t nearly as affordable as it used to be. According to their data, the average home cost in Idaho in September 2022 was $467,883 while the national average was $356,026.

Get our free mobile app

Earlier this month, we revealed which cities in Idaho were the most expensive to live in. Idaho’s capital city was on the list, so you know those 10 cities play a major role in our housing costs being above the national average.

Photo by Mitchell Kmetz on Unsplash Photo by Mitchell Kmetz on Unsplash loading...

But which cities still appear to be affordable? We returned to a Homesnacks article to find out. To determine the most and least expensive places to live, they looked at the American Community Survey conducted by the United States Census Bureau to find the median home value, median income, median home value to income ratio and median income to rent ratio for Idaho cities with a population of at least 5,000. The following are the 10 cities that appeared at the BOTTOM of the list, meaning they were the cheapest places to live.

FYI, the American Community Survey looks at five years of data and the home values seemed really off to us, too. We added a more current snapshot of what the current median listing price is for these cities based on the inventory statistics on Realtor.com.

These Were the 10 Least Expensive Places To Live in Idaho in 2022 HomeSnacks has been ranking the most and least expensive places to live in Idaho for the past eight years. When they crunched the numbers for 2022, these were the least expensive places to live.



KEEP READING: These Were the 10 Most Expensive Places to Live in Idaho in 2022 HomeSnacks has been ranking the most expensive places to live in Idaho for the past seven years. When they crunched the numbers for 2022, these were the most expensive places to live.