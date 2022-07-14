Catalytic Converter Thefts Still on the Rise in Idaho
A couple of years ago or so catalytic converter thefts were very few and far between. They were rare in the grand scheme of things but that is far from the case now.
State Farm Insurance said catalytic converter theft claims have skyrocketed over 1,200% in the last few years!!! That is insane.
According to Idaho Press "Catalytic converters contain valuable metals that hold high resale values. Thieves can slide under a car and steal the part within minutes if they have the right tools."
The Boise Police Department has seen the number increase over the past three years but at the halfway mark of this year alone we already passed how many were reported all of last year.
2019: 12 reports
2020: 25 reports
2021: 88 reports
2022: 89 reports (as of June 5)
“This doesn’t reflect the number of catalytic converters stolen since there could be multiple stolen catalytic converters on one report,” BPD Public Information Officer, Haley Kramer, wrote KTVB in an email.
Treasure Valley metro and all of Idaho is far past that.
So how will you know and how do you protect yourself? Since the Catalytic converter in the rear bottom of the car and connects the engine to the muffler - When you turn your key you will hear the engine without any muffler. It will start but wont sound right at all. There are shield protectors for many car makes and models although not all. Just like any car parts the shields can be spendy and do vary in price a bit depending on the vehicle.
Here are some other tips from State Farm, "Among other ways drivers can protect their vehicle is to park inside a garage or in well-lit areas, installing a sensitive alarm system, having a security camera pointing at your car in its usual parking spot, or engraving your VIN on your car’s catalytic converter."
According to Carfax these are the vehicles that are typically targeted the most for this type of theft:
- 1985-2021 Ford F-Series pickup trucks (F-150, F-250, etc.)
- 1989-2020 Honda Accord
- 2007-17 Jeep Patriot
- 1990-2022 Ford Econoline vans
- 1999-2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks
- 2005-21 Chevrolet Equinox
- 1997-2020 Honda CR-V
- 1987-2019 Toyota Camry
- 2011-17 Chrysler 200
- 2001-21 Toyota Prius