How to Win Backstreet Boys Tickets from 107.9 LITE-FM!

You hear our voices on the radio all of the time, but we want to make you the star. Keep reading to find out how you can score a pair of tickets to see the Backstreet Boise at the Ford Idaho Center Arena by simply getting your voice on the radio!

Isn’t it hard to believe that tickets for the Backstreet Boys’ “DNA World Tour” went on sale on Valentine’s Day 2020? After having to delay the tour for two years, it’s really happening. So many of you told us that you really want to go to the show, but between high gas prices and back-to-school shopping, the funds for last-minute tickets just aren’t there. Don’t worry, your favorite at-work station has you covered!

Get on the Radio, Get Tickets!

We want to feature your voice saying our station name in between songs. Simply follow the steps below to be entered to win free tickets to see the Backstreet Boys on Friday, August 19!

Step 1

Download the 107.9 LITE-FM App. You’ll need our free app to submit audio and be entered to win.

Step 2

Click the “Open Mic” button on the home screen of the app.

If prompted to “Create Account” follow the steps and make sure you completely fill out all of your information so we can contact you if you win.

Type the word “BSB” in the Comments Box.

Step 3

Push record and read the following lines. Make sure you sound excited if you want to win the tickets! If it takes you more than 30 seconds to read all four lines, you can submit multiple files.

107.9 LITE-FM (one-oh-seven-point-nine lite f-m)

The Best Variety of the 80s, 90s and Today!

Hey! It’s (your name) from (your employer’s name) and you’re listening to 107.9 LITE-FM, Boise’s favorite at work station!

It’s (your name) and from your (hometown) and you’ve found Boise’s Best Variety on 107.9 LITE-FM!

Step 4

Click “done” and “submit” when you’re happy with what you recorded! If you get a message that says "Error. Unable to upload media!" uninstall and reinstall the app. You may have an outdated version.

BOOM! That’s it! Once you’ve submitted audio, your name will be entered to win Backstreet Boys tickets! Multiple winners will be selected randomly and noticed via e-mail by Wednesday, August 17.

By submitting your audio, you agree to let Townsquare Media use your voice on the radio. All submissions could be used on-air and online. The contest ends Tuesday, August 16 at 11:59 p.m.

