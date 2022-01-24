Boise’s Top 10 Most Visited Restaurants Will Absolutely Stun You

Where is the best place to grab a bite to eat in Boise? Depending on which review website you visit the answers vary based on those which users had an experience that compelled them to leave a review.

For example, if you're a Trip Advisor loyalist you'd find that Chandlers Steakhouse is the #1 restaurant in Boise. Check Yelp for recommendations instead? Yelp users give that prestigious honor to Tango's Subs and Empanadas which made our list of most underrated restaurants in Boise. And as for the most famous? It's up for debate, but Big Jud's makes a convincing argument.

While those lists are great for finding out opinions about portion size, prices and speed of service, they don't necessarily indicate how many people are picking these restaurants as their destinations!

That's what makes Lyft's City Guides lists so interesting! They help people discover the businesses and hot spots in Boise that people are ACTUALLY going to based off of the rides they provide. So, which restaurants have been trending as the go-to spots this year? According to the Lyft City Guide, these are the top visited restaurants in Boise.

Boise's Top 10 Most Visited Restaurants According to Lyft's City Guides, these are the most visited restaurants in Boise based on the number of the requests they get for rides to these locations.

