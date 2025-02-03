For the past six years, we’ve put together a mega-list of which restaurants in the Treasure Valley have gotten the most positive attention from people who’ve actually enjoyed a meal there. Here’s a look at the top contenders a month into 2025.

2024 was an interesting year for foodies in the Treasure Valley. Some very well established restaurants that had been part of our area’s food scene for more than a decade said goodbye. In some cases, those restaurants closed after failing to re-negotiate a lease agreement. In other cases, the owners were simply getting older and were ready to move onto a new chapter in their lives.

READ MORE: 9 Tremendous Idaho Restaurants That Hollywood Celebs Love

A few of the closures we saw in 2024 were restaurants that appeared regularly on this list, so that means there was an opportunity for some restaurants to appear on the list for the very first time.

Get our free mobile app

In order to compile the 2025 list, we looked at the “Top 10 Best Restaurants” for Boise, Meridian and Eagle based on Trip Advisor’s rating program. Tripadvisor ranks restaurants on their star rating and a number of reviews from people who have actually dined at those establishments.

Waitress wears food at work in the restaurant Denis Stankovic loading...

The following ratings are NOT based on paid sponsorships with Tripadvisor or our radio stations. They also aren’t the picks of food bloggers who’ve never been to the restaurants and have never stepped foot in the state of Idaho.

Most of these choices are locally or regionally owned, so we urge you to give them a try. The more support our local restaurants receive, the more likely they are to weather uncertain economic times.

Who’s the best of the best this year? Without further ado, here’s the list for 2025!

30 of the Boise Area's Top Rated Restaurants for 2025 Maybe 2025 is the year where you want to expand your horizons and give a restaurant you haven't tried before a chance. According to Trip Advisor, these are 30 of the best in the Treasure Valley. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

KEEP READING: 9 Tremendous Idaho Restaurants That Hollywood Celebs Love When it comes to choosing where to eat in Idaho, there are dozens of guides on the internet. This one comes with a seal of approval from some very, very big stars! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart