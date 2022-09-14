The cost of housing has been a hot-button topic throughout the year and according to Norada Real Estate Investments, the cost of housing in the Treasure Valley rose across the board. Norada Real Estate reported that the price of a house in Boise increased by 11.11% while smaller communities like Star saw a shocking increase of 17.54% or $93,650.

It doesn't appear the growth of the Treasure Valley is set to slow down any time soon either. With Meta setting up shop in Kuna and other booming tech companies in the Treasure Valley bringing in new jobs, we can expect a continuous boom in population. According to WorldPopulationReview.com and Forbes, Boise is the 15th fastest growing city in the entire country and shows no signs of slowing down.

Using data from WorldPopulationReview.com, we shared the population of Boise each decade beginning in 1900 and all the way to the year 2022. I was shocked to see how much Boise has grown in such a short amount of time. For example, Boise's population rose by nearly 140,000 from the span of 1980 to 2022.

Have you lived in the Treasure Valley for a long time? What was the population the decade you set up shop in Boise? The year you were born? Let's get to it!

The Shocking Growth of Boise Decade By Decade Believe it or not, there was a time that Boise was a hidden gem and since then, the population has skyrocketed. Who knows how big Boise will get?

Here is the Minimum Wage the Year You Were Born Here are the minimum wage amounts in Idaho every year since 1938.