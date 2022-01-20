Boise Named Home to One of the Very Best Tacos in America

Ask a room full of people what their favorite taco destination in the Treasure Valley is and we can almost guarantee you'll get a more than a different answers.

It's hard enough to get people to agree on which restaurant serves the best tacos, let alone which taco on the menu is actually the single best taco. That's why earning a superlative like this is quite an accomplishment. The food bloggers at Love Food put together a list of the best tacos in every state.

Read that again. Not the best taco restaurant. The single best taco in every state in the nation. Which taco reigned supreme in Idaho?

Facebook/Tin Roof Tacos Facebook/Tin Roof Tacos loading...

The $2.50, Bacon, Egg and Cheese taco at Tin Roof Tacos. One of the reasons we love Tin Roof Tacos is the fact that they do serve their delicious tacos all day long, but we have to admit we're a little surprised that THIS is the taco they chose as the best in the state. Especially when Tin Roof has a more "Idaho" Potato, Egg and Cheese taco on the menu.

After we saw the list we asked YOU where your favorite tacos are at in the Treasure Valley. In our poll, Tin Roof Tacos did come in first by a narrow margin. El Gallo Giro, Antonio's Kitchen and Tacos El Ray were all within a vote or two. If we got to cast a personal vote, we'd give it to El Gallo Giro since they did a fantastic job catering our wedding and our guests still ask where the taco bar was from.

If none of the places we mentioned in this article were YOUR favorite, maybe you'll find it below! There's so many great tacos in the Treasure Valley it's nearly impossible to pick a favorite.

