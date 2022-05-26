Bogus Basin Summer Fun Activities Opening Soon
Did you know that Bogus Basin is the second largest mountain recreation area in Idaho with 2,600 acres? It is also the largest non-profit mountain recreation area in the nation. Pretty darn spectacular - That means that ALL all revenue goes directly back into the operation to enhance the guest experience. So when you visit, know your hard earned entry is just making the mountain a better place for next time you visit. :)
What are some things Bous Basin has improved through admission and fees? New chairlifts, brush cutting, terrain expansion, brand new lift-served downhill bike park (The Basin Gravity Park), building the mountain coaster, several youth programs, lodge renovations.. happening year after year.. and plenty more to come. In fact Bogus Basin recently completed a 10-year master plan in just 5 years thanks to the support and growth of the community. They are now making plans for the next 10 year plan with more updates, upgrades and attractions.
Have you been Bogus Basin in the summer yet? Here is what to expect, then I will let you know details about when it all opens back up for everyone
Bogus Basin Activities and Attractions
So when does the summer fun start on Boise's nearby mountain? I spoke to Summer a Bogus Basin employee and she said they are planning on having everything the summer activities ready and open by June 10th - weather dependent of course.
Mountain Biking
Unlimited Day Pass
Mountain Coaster
Scenic Chairlift Rides
Summer Tubing
Bungee Trampoline
Climbing Wall
Shafer Butte Mining Company
Hiking
Bogus Basin is also hiring hundreds of part time and full time summer employees. Check out more about that here.