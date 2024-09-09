Surprise! Boise State Football is Up for Another HUGE Honor

Has the adrenaline worn off from Saturday’s showdown between Boise State and Oregon, yet?

While Bronco Nation would prefer to have a W next to the Ducks on our schedule, it’s tough to be disappointed in our team. There were a lot of non-believers that thought Boise State was going to get blown out by their Big Ten opponents. You sort of have to giggle at the fact that Oregon was a 20 point favorite going into that game and it came down to a last second field goal.

KEEP READING: Boise State & Albertsons Stadium Go Cashless for 2024 Season

Going into the season, Oregon had the third best odds of winning the expanded College Football National Championship. Instead? Thanks to the Broncos performance, they’re slipping backwards in the rankings. They fell from #3 to #7 in the AP Poll after the Idaho Vandals kept things real close in Week 1. Then they slipped from #7 to #9 after the Broncos came to town! We’re really proud of the Broncos for making a significant impact, even if they lost.

UCF v Boise State Loren Orr, Getty Images loading...

Our team is SO EXCITING to watch this year but we’re going to have to wait a week to see them play again. Boise State has a bye week before its home opener against Portland State on Saturday, September 21. While we wait for the first Bronco tailgate of the year, you can still support the team!

Their famous Blue Turf is in the running for a major honor from the USA Today. They’re currently running one of their Reader’s Choice Polls for “Best Attraction for Sports Fans” It’s one of 20 nominees up against some stiff competition from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, the Savannah Bananas traveling baseball tour and the Rose Bowl.

Boise State actually won the honor last year and you have the opportunity to help them do it two years in a row! You can vote for The Blue by clicking HERE. Voting closes on September 30 and you can vote everyday.

Their nomination from the publication reads:

Known by fans as "The Blue" and by competitors as "Smurf Turf," the field has become an iconic background for the Boise State Broncos football team's home games. What was once thought of as a gimmick, since turf is usually a shade of green, has absolutely paid off — "The Blue" contributes to tourism as one of the most visited sites in Idaho. And it's been the setting for an amazing record of home wins.

How did the competition shake out in 2023? Here’s last year’s results for the “10 Greatest Sports Attractions for Fans” according to USA Today. Boise State sure does look good on top!

