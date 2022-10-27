15 of the Coziest Places to Warm Up With Soup in Boise
The trees are showing off their beautiful fall colors. It’s getting dark before 7 p.m. Temperatures dropped dramatically in a matter of days. What does all of this mean?
Technically, it means we’re experiencing the few weeks of fall that Boise gets to enjoy before things just get stupid cold. It also means that soup season is upon us! There are few better ways to warm up after coming in from a chilly autumn walk along the Greenbelt than with a bowl of steaming hot soup.
We know that many of you have your own favorite recipes. Whether it’s a creamy broccoli cheddar soup you cook up in the Instant Pot or a family recipe handed down through the generations like our Wedding Soup recipe, we’re sure it hits the spot.
We’re also fairly that there will be a handful of days this fall and winter when your schedule doesn’t allow you the time you need in the kitchen to make homemade soup. Or, your work take was just so exhausting that you don’t feel like the energy to whip it up from scratch.
So, who can you turn to to satisfy that soup craving? We polled our listeners and these are the places you trust to fulfill your soup needs!