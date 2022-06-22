Best Mountain Towns In The U.S.
You don't have to go far to find some of the best Mountain Towns in the country. OutsideOnline complied a list that includes spots from all over the country. West Coast to East Coast and everywhere in between. I'm having a very hard time finding something wrong with the list.
This list features Mountain Towns in Idaho, Washington, California, Utah, Oregon, and more! Those of us in Boise don't have to travel far to find one of the best Mountain Towns in our lovely country.
Whether you're looking for a ski resort, mountain biking, paddle boarding, or white water rafting your favorite outdoor activity isn't hard to find. So, before you plan a trip to Alaska to check out the wilderness, maybe give this list a look through to see if you can find what you're looking for much closer to home.
Keep scrolling after the list of the Top 20 Mountain Towns In The U.S. to see some of my personal honorable mentions. While this list got a lot right, there are some I'd love to add to the list and think you should check out, if outdoor activities are your thing!
I thought this list was great. Not only were the obvious Mountain Towns included, but I learned about some new ones, as well. Were all of my favorites included? No, but that's okay! I suggest you also checkout Gatlinburg (Tennessee), Aspen (Colorado), Breckenridge (Colorado), Crested Butte (Colorado), Sun Valley (Idaho), and Helen (Georgia). Comment what else we are missing!
To check out the full list, go here. Now, let's check out the most scenic states in the country. Where does your state land? I was pretty disappointed with Idaho's position on this list.
Most Scenic States In America