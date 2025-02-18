🍔 Idaho frequently finds itself on lists of the "best burgers" in America

🍔 Restaurants in Boise, Garden City, Coeur d' Alene and Idaho Falls made this list

🍔 One of these restaurants was featured on national television

When it comes to crafting the perfect burger, everyone has a different idea of what makes the American classic great. The one thing that several major food publications can agree on? Restaurants in Idaho are doing it right!

To this day, we maintain that reading the back of a packet of Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning was one of the best things we’ve ever done in the kitchen. Like so many other products, the packaging came with a recipe suggestion.

This particular envelope talked about how great the seasoning was when mixed into the beef for hamburger patties. As believers that ranch is basically its own food group, we took the suggestion. We’ll never look back. Ranch is now an essential part of our burgers anytime we’re making them at home.

Idaho Restaurants Doing Burgers Right

Unfortunately, we’re now living in an apartment complex that prohibits residents from having their own grills. We haven’t had much luck getting the community grill down at the clubhouse to light, either. That means burgers are a “going out” food for our family.

Whether you’re in a similar situation or find yourself having a burger craving much larger than your will to actually cook ones, you’re in luck! Idaho seems to be a destination for foodie bloggers searching for the most mouthwatering, juicy and flavorful burgers in the country.

If you appreciate a good burger as much as they do, go ahead and bookmark this page. While a few of the choices are near Idaho’s capital city where we’re based, several others are a bit of a drive from Boise. They are, however, entirely worth it!

Experts Say These 5 Idaho Burger Joints Are Undeniably Among The Best in America Foodie bloggers have made their pick for the top burgers in Idaho! These burger joints came out on top! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart