FREE DATE NIGHT: Win Your Way to RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
It’s already the middle of July. How are you doing on that promise you and your significant other made yourselves to “get out more.”
If you haven’t made date night a priority in a minute, we’d love to treat you to one on Friday, July 28! RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles is coming to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater and we’d LOVE to send you to the show.
Whether you’ve always been into the Beatles music, connected with the songs by seeing the Beatles: LOVE Cirque show in Vegas or are slightly obsessed with the movie Across the Universe, this show is for you!
To win tickets, make sure you have the 107.9 LITE-FM app downloaded on your phone.
Then, just fill out your information and a quick two-question survey to get in to win! It’s really that easy!
The contest will close on Sunday, July 23 at 11:59 p.m.
LOOK: 7 HUGE Improvements You'll Find at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in 2023
KEEP READING: Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2023