Delicious Boise Bakery Closing For Good After More Than 20 Years

It’s not everyday that you find a job that you love so much that one day, that one day you’d hope to own the entire business. After a few years of working for one of Boise’s most highly rated bakeries, Kathie got that opportunity. Six years later after taking over, it’s time to move on to the next chapter.

On September 3, Kathie Luna, the owner of Amaru Confections announced that her bakery will be closing their Roosevelt Street location for good on October 26. In her heartfelt message to customers on Instagram, Luna said that she’s taking a break from baking to focus on herself and spend more time with her friends and family.

According to her bio on the bakery’s website, Luna moved to Meridian with her parents as a kid and lived there until graduating from high school and attending the Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Sacramento. After finishing her education, she baked treats for the former Berry Hill & Co and Bacon, which the space has now evolved into.

She left Berry Hill to devote her talents to pastries and got a job working for the original Amaru founders, Aimee and Chris Wyatt, in 2015. Three years later, they sold her the business which is well known for cakes that are truly a work of art.

There’s still time to stop in and say goodbye. Amaru will continue their normal hours through the end of September and a yet to be released schedule from October 1-26. Any customers that have placed an order through Amaru will have their orders fulfilled as promised.

Hopefully, we’ll get to enjoy Luna’s yummy pastries again in the future. Her announcement leaves the door open for Amaru to return in one way or another in the future.

Amaru is the second Boise area business to announce their closure this month. Big City Coffee announced they were passing the torch to the owners of Caffeina a few days ago. That new concept opens September 6.

Both Amaru and Big City join a list of at least 37 area businesses that have closed for good in our area in 2024.

