A Third Idaho Bed, Bath and Beyond Location Is Closing for Good

Things keep getting bleaker for what used to be a home goods juggernaut. Just a week after the company announced its latest round of closure, they updated the closure list again.

Many analysts believed thought the company was inching toward restructuring its debt through bankruptcy after defaulting on its loans in late January but CNN explains that they pulled off a complex last-minute deal that will give them a little more time to turn things around on their own.

They may have pulled off a Hail Mary, but as they were negotiating it, they quietly updated their list of store closures for the second time in a week. The new list of closures included the original closures of Bed, Bath and Beyond, Buy Buy Baby and Harmon stores listed on January 30 and almost two pages of additional locations.

Boise’s Bed, Bath and Beyond was the only Idaho location on the January 30 list, but when they updated it on February 7, the Moscow location on Pullman Road was added. The retailer previously announced the closure of the Twin Falls location in December 2022.

They liquidated the Nampa store sometime in 2021 and the Pocatello store early last year.

Is the Meridian Location Safe?

At this point, we’re unaware of plans to close the Meridian location BUT the former homewares store also told MagicValley.com that there were no plans to close additional “at this time” when they announced the Twin Falls closure. That seems to have changed rather quickly.

We did notice a telltale sign that a location is on the chopping block. When you search for Bed, Bath and Beyond stores by state on their website, the locations that are being liquidated are listed as no longer offering curbside pickup. Boise’s store was listed as offering curbside pick-up on January 26. It no longer was on January 30, the day we noticed liquidation signs in the window.

Moscow was still offering curbside on January 30 when we were writing our article announcing the closure of the Boise location. It no longer was after the list of closing stores was updated.

After Boise, Twin Falls and Moscow close, Bed, Bath and Beyond would only have three stores left in Idaho: the one on Eagle Road in Meridian, one in Coeur d'Alene and Idaho Falls.

