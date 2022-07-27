8 Deaths & Murders That Devastated Idaho
These Idaho deaths and murders made us question everything we know about life in the Gem State.
How could these tragedies have happened here? We might never know. But we can honor the memory of these Idahoans who were taken from our communities well before their time.
8 Deaths & Murders That Devastated Idaho
Please join us in honoring the legacy of these beautiful Idahoans we lost too soon.
Investigation Discovery To Feature Meridian Murder
A murder in the Treasure Valley? We sure don't hear about that often. You may recall this crime, however, as nothing like it goes on around our town. A Meridian man shot dead in a Walgreens parking lot--because his wife was having an affair with her boss. She was in the parking lot and the only witness.
7 First Hand Accounts from Boise's Infamous Murder House
In 1987, one of Boise's most gruesome crimes happened in this house that still stands at 805 W Linden in Southeast Boise. These are the stories people who've lived in or near it shared with us on social media.
5 Twisted Idaho True Crime Stories That Made National TV
These 20 Crimes Are Still Unsolved in Boise
Can you identify anyone in these photos or surveillance videos? The Boise Police Department is hoping that you can give them a tip leading to more information! Who would have thought that the City of Boise would have so many unsolved crimes!
The 7 Criminals on Idaho's Death Row and Their Disgusting Crimes
Held in their 12'x7' cells 23 hours a day, these are the seven people currently on death row in Idaho. Idaho has performed three executions since 1977.
