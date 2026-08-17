If you’re looking for something to do around the Treasure Valley this week, you're in luck. Your only problem might be deciding which event gets your time.

We’re getting into that last big stretch of summer, and the calendar is packed.

The Caldwell Night Rodeo takes over Caldwell, the Western Idaho Fair opens for its 10-day run, we’ve got free concerts in Boise and at Bogus Basin, a free outdoor movie and the full return of a Boise food tradition that’s been around for 40 years.

Here’s what’s happening around the Treasure Valley this week.

What Days Is the 2026 Caldwell Night Rodeo?

The Caldwell Night Rodeo runs tomorrow, (Tuesday, August 18) through Saturday, August 22, with five nights of rodeo at the D&B Supply Arena.

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Actually, if you want an early and FREE look at some of the action, things get started tonight (Monday). Monday’s slack competition is free to attend, with barrel racing beginning at 9 a.m. and team roping, breakaway roping, steer wrestling and tie-down roping beginning at 4 p.m.

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The ticketed rodeo begins Tuesday. Arena gates open at 5:30 p.m. each night, with the pro rodeo beginning at 7:45 p.m.

Each night also has a theme: Tuesday is First Responder Family Night, Wednesday is Man Up Crusade, Thursday is CNR Strong, Friday is Patriot Night and Saturday wraps everything up with Championship Night.

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CNR is one of the biggest outdoor rodeos in the world with more than 50,000 fans attending over the five nights and roughly 700 competitors taking part.

Where Can You See a Free Concert in Boise Wednesday?

How about Elm Grove Park? The Morrison Center’s Neighborhood Concert Series comes to Elm Grove Park in Boise Wednesday, August 19, and admission is completely free.

The event opens at 5 p.m., with the Natalie Soma Band performing from 5:30 to 6:30, Rochemily from 6:30 to 7:30 and Aaron Golay & The Original Sin wrapping things up from 7:30 to 8:30.

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Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and you can even bring your own picnic. There will also be food trucks and beverage vendors on site.

Not bad for a Wednesday night that costs you absolutely nothing to get into.

When Does the 2026 Western Idaho Fair Open?

Here we go. The Western Idaho Fair opens Friday, August 21 at Expo Idaho and runs for 10 days through Sunday, August 30.

The fair opens at noon Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday during opening weekend.

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And there’s a really good reason to go early Friday. From noon to 4 p.m. on opening day, you can get into the Western Idaho Fair FREE by donating a non-perishable food item for the Boise State Food Pantry.

If you’re buying tickets instead, regular advance admission through August 20 is $10 for adults, $8 for kids ages 6-11 and $9 for seniors 62 and older. Kids 5 and younger are free.

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Sunday, August 23 is also Armed Forces Day, with free admission all day for active-duty military members and veterans who show a military ID or DD214.

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And one important note if you’re looking at the concert lineup: the Grandstand concerts don’t begin until Monday, August 24. Brantley Gilbert opens the concert series Monday night, followed later in the week by Skillet, Third Eye Blind, The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T and others, and Lee Brice.

What Movie Is Playing at Boise’s Movies Under the Stars?

Here’s another freebie. Boise’s Movies Under the Stars returns to Julia Davis Park Friday, August 21 with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

The movie begins at dusk once it’s dark enough and admission is free. No tickets are required.

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So grab some blankets, low-back chairs and whatever snacks you need to make it through an entire movie without paying movie-theater popcorn prices.

Who Is Playing Music on the Mountain at Bogus Basin?

Saturday might be a good day to get out of the Valley and find some cooler mountain air.

Bogus Basin’s free Music on the Mountain concert series returns Saturday, August 22 from 2 to 6 p.m. on the Base Area lawn.

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This week’s lineup includes Mondo Pondo, RUDY and Scott Pemberton. The concert is free and open to all ages, and Bogus recommends bringing a lawn chair or blanket.

You can also make an entire day of it and get up there early for hiking, mountain biking or some of the other summer activities before the music starts.

When Is Deli Days in Boise?

This one may be worth showing up hungry for.

Deli Days: Idaho’s Jewish Festival returns Sunday, August 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel, 11 N. Latah Street in Boise. Admission is free.

Deli Days was first held 40 years ago in 1986, when the historic synagogue was still located on State Street. The event eventually took a pause, then returned in a smaller form in 2024 as the Idaho Jewish Festival.

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This year, the full Deli Days is back. That means pastrami, corned beef, hot dogs, pickles, lox and bagels, knishes, rugelach and other Jewish baked goods, along with beer, wine, live music, dancing, kids’ activities and tours of the historic synagogue.

And here’s my piece of advice... Go early if there’s something you really want to eat.

Organizers say they can’t guarantee some of the most popular food won’t sell out before the festival ends at 7.

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Pastrami at 11 a.m.? Absolutely... I can make that work.

So between the Caldwell Night Rodeo, Western Idaho Fair, free concerts, a movie in Julia Davis Park and enough pastrami to make Sunday worth looking forward to, we’ve got plenty happening around the Treasure Valley this week.

Now we just need enough time to do all of it.