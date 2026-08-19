Okay... Now THAT was a sandwich.

We’re continuing our quest to find some of the best locally owned sandwich shops around the Treasure Valley for National Sandwich Month, and this week’s stop took my buddy Ryan and me to Off Broadway Deli in Boise.

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And apparently, we weren’t the only ones who thought a sandwich sounded good for lunch. We got there at about 11:30 on a Tuesday, and there was already a line.

That’s usually a pretty good sign. After eating there, I completely understand why.

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What Should You Order at Off Broadway Deli in Boise?

This was not an easy decision.

Off Broadway has one of those menus where you think you’ve figured out what you want, then you read the next sandwich and change your mind. Then you see another one and change your mind again.

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I eventually spotted the Bronco Special, and that ended the debate.

The Bronco Special comes loaded with ham, corned beef, pastrami, cheddar, pepper jack cheese, horseradish and hot mustard.

Done... That’s the one.

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Is the Bronco Special at Off Broadway Deli Worth It?

Absolutely. This thing was loaded with meat.

And I don’t mean there were a couple of slices of ham and pastrami hiding somewhere between two giant pieces of bread.

The ham, corned beef and pastrami were fresh and delicious, the cheddar and pepper jack gave it even more flavor, and then you’ve got that combination of horseradish and hot mustard bringing everything together.

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It was phenomenal.

It’s a big, hearty sandwich, and it’s exactly the kind of thing I picture when somebody tells me they’re taking me to a deli for lunch.

Why Is Off Broadway Deli So Popular in Boise?

The lunch crowd probably answered that question before I ever took my first bite.

Again, this was around 11:30 on a Tuesday, and there was already a line of people waiting to order.

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And while we were sitting there eating, I kept looking around at what everybody else had ordered.

That’s when I realized I may have a problem, because just about every sandwich I saw at the tables around us made me think... Yep. I’d eat that.

That’s probably the best compliment I can give a sandwich shop. I loved what I ordered, but I was already planning what I might try the next time.

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Does Off Broadway Deli Have More Than Sandwiches?

Oh yeah. And this is another reason this place deserves to be on your radar.

Along with a huge selection of sandwiches, you can get fried chicken, Mojo potatoes and a bunch of different sides.

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So even if somebody in your group isn’t in the mood for a sandwich (although I question why you’d bring that person along during National Sandwich Month) they’ve still got plenty of options.

For me, though, I’m coming back for another sandwich. There were simply too many on that menu that sounded good to make the Bronco Special my one and done.

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Is Off Broadway Deli One of Boise’s Best Sandwich Shops?

Based on this visit? Huge thumbs up.

The sandwich was fresh, absolutely loaded with meat, tasted fantastic and judging by the line we encountered before noon on a random Tuesday, plenty of other people around Boise have already figured this place out.

That’s three stops down in our National Sandwich Month tour.

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And after the Bronco Special at Off Broadway Deli, I already know this one is going to make the final ranking VERY interesting.

I’ll definitely be back.

The only problem is figuring out what I’m ordering next.