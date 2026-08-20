I can’t believe I’m about to say this. There may actually be times this fall when I’m rooting for Boise State to punt.

As a huge Boise State fan, those are words I never thought I’d say. Normally, when the Broncos send the punting unit onto the field, I’m thinking about the drive that stalled, the first down we didn’t get or the touchdown I was convinced was coming.

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This season, there’s going to be a pretty incredible silver lining.

Boise State senior punter Oscar Doyle has pledged to donate to St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital every time he puts a punt inside the opponent’s 20-yard line during the 2026 season.

And suddenly, fourth down doesn’t sound quite so bad.

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How Much Will Boise State's Oscar Doyle Donate?

Every time Doyle pins a Boise State opponent inside its own 20-yard line this season, another $50 goes to St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital.

And Doyle is pretty good at doing exactly that.

Last season, he put 17 punts inside the 20. If he matches that number this season, that’s $850 going to help kids and families at St. Luke’s.

And hopefully, it becomes much bigger than Doyle’s donation alone. He’s encouraging other members of Bronco Nation to get involved and join him in supporting the hospital.



Why Is Oscar Doyle Giving Back to St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital?

For Doyle, this isn’t simply a fun promotion attached to something he already does on Saturdays, it’s personal.

Cancer has affected his family, and that experience helped inspire him to find a way to support St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital and the children and families receiving care there.

Here’s a college football player looking at something he does well and asking a pretty simple question... How can I use this to help somebody else?

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He’s not from Boise, he’s not even from Idaho. He’s from Brisbane, Australia.

He came to Boise State after playing at Weber State, but it didn’t take long for Boise and the Treasure Valley to mean something to him.

Now he’s taking something deeply personal from his own family’s experience and using it to give back to families in the community he’s become part of.

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Boise State Football Means More Than What Happens on The Blue

I’ve been a Boise State fan for a long time and of course I want the Broncos to win. I want touchdowns. I want championships. I want packed Saturday nights on The Blue and all the things that come with being a fan of Bronco Football.

But stories like this are a reminder that the connection between Boise State football and this community goes well beyond a scoreboard.

Players come here from all over the country and in Doyle’s case, from the other side of the world.

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BSU Players Become a Part of Boise and Boise Becomes a Part of Them

Oscar Doyle hasn’t spent his entire life in the Treasure Valley. He didn’t grow up here. He didn’t grow up dreaming about playing on The Blue. But this community welcomed him, he fell in love with it and now he’s found a way to give something back.

So yes, I’m going to do something this football season that I never imagined myself doing. I’m going to root for Boise State to punt. Let’s just be very clear, I’d prefer the Broncos to already be winning 48-0.

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Then Oscar Doyle can trot onto the field, launch one toward the corner, have it die at the 3-yard line and I’ll happily celebrate another $50 going to St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital.

Do that 20 or 25 times this season while Boise State keeps piling up touchdowns? Now we’ve got ourselves a deal.

Go Broncos. And, apparently, go punting.