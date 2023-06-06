6 Fabulous Pools You Can Rent By the Hour in the Boise Area

The kids are done with school for the summer! Temperatures are starting to soar! It’s officially swim season in the Treasure Valley.

And if there’s one thing we know about our area, it’s that there’s no lack of places to cool down around water. Counting the new interactive fountain at Ann Morrison Park, there are now 17 fun splash pads around the area. Roaring Springs isn’t just open, they’re open with a ton of new attractions after completing Phase 1 of their expansion plan. You’ve got open water options like Quinn’s Pond, the ponds at Esther Simplot Park and Lucky Peak. Plus, the public pools are open in Boise, Nampa and Meridian.

People flock to these popular spots and maybe that’s where we lost you. You don’t want to be around tons of people on that rare afternoon or weekend that you get to unwind. Well, then we found another great option for you!

Swimply Swimply loading...

There’s an app called Swimply that allows people with private pools to rent them out by the hour to people who want that private pool experience without having to hassle with the maintenance of pool ownership! Basically, it’s the Airbnb of pools. Many of the hosts throw in extras like pool toys, Bluetooth speakers to enjoy music around the pool and use of amenities like grills, fire pits and private restrooms.

The app’s been around for a few years now and it’s becoming more popular in the Boise area with every passing summer! We dug through the listings to see what’s available as Summer 2023 kicks off and here are some of the cool pools we found this year!

