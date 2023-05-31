What Happened to the Fun Waterslide at Idaho’s Eagle Island State Park?

When you think of the biggest, baddest, most exciting waterslides in the Boise area, your mind immediately jumps to some of the attractions at Roaring Springs.

And we can’t blame you! Roaring Springs operators are continuously looking for the newest and most thrilling slides in the industry. Phase 1 of their expansion welcomed some more family-friendly rides and attractions like Camp IdaH2O and Critter Crossing. But Phases 2-5? Those phases all involve the addition of new thrill slides.

If you’re new to the area, you might not be aware of the fact that Roaring Springs isn’t the only destination where you can find a waterslide! Boise’s Natatorium is home to the super-fun Hydrotube. Your first chance to ride that slide in 2023 is on Friday, June 2 when the public pool opens for the season. Rides on the slide aren’t included with your admission, but the pool does offer an admission/10 rides or admission/ride-all-day pass option.

Ivywild Pool in Boise has two drop-off slides and a pretzel slide. Access to those slides is included with your admission fee. Like the Natatorium, Ivywild Pool opens for the season on June 2.

In Nampa, you’ll find this two-story slide inside the Lakeview Water Park. You can ride it by paying your regular admission price. Lakeview Water Park opens for the 2023 season on Saturday, June 3.

And then, there’s the slide at Eagle Island State Park. Traditionally, their waterslide is open from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend but parkgoers were surprised to see that it was closed over the holiday weekend. What gives?

The park’s website doesn’t have the answer to that question in an easy-to-find place, but they do explain the closure on their Facebook Page. Right now, Eagle Island’s water system is going through some improvements. In order to complete the project, they had to shut off the drinking water system. The shutoff also affects the park’s ability to feed water to its slide and catch pools. The slide will be closed until the new water system is complete, but it sounds like they’re optimistic that it will re-open before the season is over.

That said, if you DO plan on visiting Eagle Island State Park to enjoy its other facilities, make sure you bring your own drinking water, as water suitable for consumption is not currently available. There are still flush toilets and hand washing stations available.

