5 Things You Didn’t Know About Boise’s Popular Quinn’s Pond

Wild at best! That's the only way we can describe what the first weeks of spring have been like in Boise.

It's hard to believe that we had snow on May 9 and by May 15, we're looking at a high of 81º! Pools in the Treasure Valley aren't open yet. The splash pads don't get turned until Memorial Day weekend. While the Boise Fire Department did recently spend some time cleaning snags out of the Boise River, it's unlikely that float season would start before June.

So where can you go to hang by the water and enjoy the sunshine? Boise's Quinn's Pond is always a great option! It's one of the most popular non-river, water recreation areas in the Treasure Valley and you'll find it located at 3150 W Pleasanton Ave near the whitewater park.

Before you get your splash on in the 22-acre pond, here are 5 things you may not have known about its past or present!

