3 Shocking Classifications of Idaho Sex Offenders & FAQs
Reformed in 1998, the Sexual Offenders Registration Notification and Community Right-to-Know Act discloses a sex offender's crimes to their community and local law enforcement agencies. The intent behind disclosure is twofold: the prevention of sex offender recidivism and public awareness.
The challenge for many, however, is found in comprehending the meaning of an offender's crimes. There are those who contend non-descript legal jargon is largely to blame. At present, the state of Idaho has 5,125 registered sex offenders according to the Idaho Sex Offender Registry. A kinetic and ever-evolving index maintained by the Idaho State Police, the following breakdown of Idaho's three ISOR classifications aim to provide context for concerned citizens who utilize the database.
CLASSIFICATION 1 || Registered Sex Offender: an adult charged with one or more of the felonies below (further detailed in Idaho State Code 18-8304):
- Sexual abuse of a minor under 16
- Ritualized abuse of a child
- Assault, and/or battery with an attempt to commit rape, an infamous crime against nature, or lascivious or lewd engagement with a child
- Child sexual exploitation
- Lewd conduct with a minor
- Sexual battery of a minor sixteen-to-seventeen years-old
- Enticement of a child or minor over the internet
- Homicide committed in perpetration of rape
- Second degree kidnapping where the victim is an unrelated minor child
- Rape
- Sodomy
- For the complete list of sex offenses outlined by the Idaho State Police, follow this link.
CLASSIFICATION 2 || Violent Sexual Predator: Convicted of one (or more) of the felonies outlined in Classification 1 and deemed a high-risk re-offender by the Sexual Offender Classification Board.
CLASSIFICATION 3 || Juvenile Sex Offender: minors convicted as adults for any one or more felonies outlined in Classifications 1 and 2.
Q: How close to a school are registered sex offenders allowed to live?
A: Idaho law states registered sex offenders may not inhabit a home within 500 feet of schoolhouse property unless that person established residence prior to July 1, 2006.
Q: Is local law enforcement required to notify citizens when a registered sex offender moves into a neighborhood?
A: No. If so inclined, citizens are responsible for sourcing the information from Ada County Sheriff's Office or the Idaho State Police Central Sex Offender Registry.
Q: Are registered sex offenders prohibited from certain employment?
A: Registered sex offenders may not work in day cares or public schools.
Q: Are registered sex offenders allowed inside public parks where children are present?
A: YES.
Q: Are convicted sex offenders permitted to live in a home with children?
A: YES.